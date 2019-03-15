SixEleven (611) Price Tops $0.21

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One SixEleven coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SixEleven has traded up 148.7% against the dollar. SixEleven has a total market cap of $98,514.00 and $0.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SixEleven alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000350 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SixEleven Profile

SixEleven (CRYPTO:611) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 469,675 coins. The official website for SixEleven is 611project.org . SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin

SixEleven Coin Trading

SixEleven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SixEleven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SixEleven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SixEleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SixEleven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.