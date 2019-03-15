Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of LON:SLN opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.64).
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
