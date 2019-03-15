Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of LON:SLN opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

