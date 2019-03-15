Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

SIG stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.76 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

