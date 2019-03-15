Signature Bank (SBNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.30.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.81. 2,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,042. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $157.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.