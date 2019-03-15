Short Interest in Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Declines By 40.8%

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 398,099 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 15th total of 672,628 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westwater Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

