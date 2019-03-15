Shoals Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Opus Bank (OPB)

Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,000. Opus Bank accounts for 6.2% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $719.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Opus Bank had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

OPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Opus Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

