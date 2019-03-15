Sherritt International (S) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in mining and refining nickel from lateritic ores in Canada, Cuba, and Madagascar. The company operates through Moa JV and Fort Site, Ambatovy JV, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other segments. The Moa JV and Fort Site segment is involved in mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt; and the production and sale of agricultural fertilizers.

