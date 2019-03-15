Shelter Harbor Advisors LP Takes $11.17 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Shelter Harbor Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,000. CMS Energy comprises 5.5% of Shelter Harbor Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 206,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 29,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,764. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

