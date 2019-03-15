Shelter Harbor Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 75,000 American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Shelter Harbor Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.8% of Shelter Harbor Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,662,148,000 after acquiring an additional 584,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,148,000 after buying an additional 584,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,683,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,691,000 after buying an additional 1,381,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,496,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,469,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

AEP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 80,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,874. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/shelter-harbor-advisors-lp-acquires-shares-of-75000-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.