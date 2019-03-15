Sheila Lirio Marcelo Sells 55,046 Shares of Care.com Inc (CRCM) Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 55,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,516.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,159,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,096,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $711,300.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $636,600.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00.

CRCM opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34. Care.com Inc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.95 million. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 367,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 212,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,201,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 932,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Care.com in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Care.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

