Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $3.34 million and $23,831.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000165 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000151 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.