Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 1,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,543. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $324.56 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/sensient-technologies-co-sxt-shares-bought-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.