Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 375,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 267,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 89.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 102,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $19.34 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

