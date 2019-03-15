Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

WCG opened at $241.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.32 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

