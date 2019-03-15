SegWit2x Market Cap Hits $0.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One SegWit2x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Graviex and Negocie Coins. During the last week, SegWit2x has traded down 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. SegWit2x has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017666 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SegWit2x Profile

B2X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io . SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Graviex, Exrates and Negocie Coins. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

