Sean Kin Wai Lam Acquires 54,000 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 54,000 shares of Walker Crips Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,960 ($16,934.54).

Sean Kin Wai Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 563 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £146.38 ($191.27).

On Friday, March 1st, Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 15,000 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,050 ($5,292.04).

Shares of WCW stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. Walker Crips Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.13 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

