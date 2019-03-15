Sean F. Moran Purchases 1,500 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran bought 1,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $10,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 349,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,231.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.70. 2,511,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,470. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,608,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,323 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

