SDUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SDUSD)

SDUSD (CURRENCY:SDUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One SDUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00025276 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and CoinMex. SDUSD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $9,945.00 worth of SDUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SDUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SDUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00383576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.01702156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00002436 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005034 BTC.

About SDUSD

SDUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SDUSD’s official website is alchemint.io . SDUSD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SDUSD is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SDUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemintio

SDUSD Token Trading

SDUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SDUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SDUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SDUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SDUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SDUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.