SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 102.52% and a negative net margin of 8,592.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 1,128,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,365. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $66.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

