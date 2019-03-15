Scott W. Carnahan Sells 5,721 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $118,710.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.73. 712,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 12.19%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/scott-w-carnahan-sells-5721-shares-of-pennymac-mortgage-investment-trust-pmt-stock.html.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.