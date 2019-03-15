SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (SGPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.90. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

