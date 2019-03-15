Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 6,315 Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after buying an additional 12,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after buying an additional 1,558,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $43.09 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

