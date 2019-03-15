SAExploration (SAEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,402,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,370,371 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $3.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAExploration by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 300,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 203,852 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in SAExploration by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 583,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 501,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SAExploration by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,188,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 56,617 shares in the last quarter.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

