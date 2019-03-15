Sabre Corp (SABR) Position Raised by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 49.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,608.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 356,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 167.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $3,520,354.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 target price on Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $923.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

