Royce & Associates LP Sells 173,897 Shares of Goldfield Corp (GV)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 514,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,897 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Goldfield were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goldfield by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,252,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

GV opened at $2.64 on Friday. Goldfield Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

