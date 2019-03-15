Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,131 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 4,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,485 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 4,361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period.
NYSE AAN opened at $53.26 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.
Several research firms have issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
