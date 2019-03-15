Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.69% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores alerts:

SHOS stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/royce-associates-lp-reduces-stake-in-sears-hometown-and-outlet-stores-inc-shos.html.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.