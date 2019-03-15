Royal Bank of Canada Raises WSP Global (WSP) Price Target to C$82.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$71.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.95.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP stock traded up C$1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting C$72.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 31.79. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$56.09 and a 1-year high of C$75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.