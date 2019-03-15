Rosetta Stone (RST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of RST stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $539.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.14.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider M. Sean Hartford sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $368,639.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,564.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $237,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

