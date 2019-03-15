Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Rosetta Stone worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,060,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth about $10,613,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 10,092 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $237,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider M. Sean Hartford sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $368,639.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,564.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RST opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.14. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $24.01.
Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rosetta Stone Profile
Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.
