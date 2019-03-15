Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Insider Nicholas C. Gaehde Sells 10,092 Shares

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $237,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RST stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 449,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,386. The company has a market capitalization of $539.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.14. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

