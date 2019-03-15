Roku (ROKU) PT Raised to $63.00 at SunTrust Banks

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Roku to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -772.75 and a beta of 3.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,639 shares of company stock worth $22,880,175. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,283,000 after buying an additional 925,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after buying an additional 1,998,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after buying an additional 1,998,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,096,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 378.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after buying an additional 1,684,676 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

