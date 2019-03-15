Rockwell Automation (ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 12.68%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,486.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10,038.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.