Robert L. Denton Sells 4,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 234,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,217. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,929,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,345,000 after buying an additional 236,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,929,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,345,000 after buying an additional 236,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,096,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,678,000 after buying an additional 709,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,339,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,500,000 after buying an additional 407,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,087,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after buying an additional 942,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

