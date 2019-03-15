RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,568,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $119,231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $69,500,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of RAMP opened at $61.02 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.86 million.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 21,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $943,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,285 shares of company stock worth $7,431,882 in the last 90 days.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

