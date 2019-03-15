RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Catalent worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 296,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 108,407 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,890,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after buying an additional 285,768 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Catalent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. First Analysis restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

In other news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,853,371.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.38 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 5.48%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Catalent Inc (CTLT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/rmb-capital-management-llc-has-2-93-million-position-in-catalent-inc-ctlt.html.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.