Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 691 Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $298.51 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

