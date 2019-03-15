RingCentral Inc (RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 50,700 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $5,329,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,623 shares in the company, valued at $25,817,433.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $1,763,475.28.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 98,590 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $10,238,571.50.

On Friday, February 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 134,269 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.05, for a total transaction of $13,970,689.45.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 13,009 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $1,139,198.13.

On Thursday, January 10th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 39,032 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $3,418,032.24.

RNG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,653.25 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after acquiring an additional 898,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,752,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 50,700 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/ringcentral-inc-rng-ceo-vladimir-shmunis-sells-50700-shares-of-stock.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.