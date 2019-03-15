Ribbon Communications (RBBN) & Iteknik (ITKH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ribbon Communications and Iteknik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.57%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Iteknik.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -13.29% 8.59% 5.61% Iteknik -32.86% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Iteknik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $577.91 million 0.95 -$76.81 million $0.48 10.69 Iteknik $1.14 million 0.37 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Iteknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Iteknik on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, hardware maintenance, hardware spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Iteknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

