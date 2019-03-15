Rhumbline Advisers Has $984,000 Stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 227.2% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.90. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.91 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $595,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,377.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

