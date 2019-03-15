Rhumbline Advisers Has $926,000 Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $226,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greta Guggenheim purchased 45,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $832,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,607. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 95.39 and a quick ratio of 95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.31. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 40.07%. Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

