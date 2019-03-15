Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,339 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $70,884.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,345.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $153,816. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

