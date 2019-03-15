REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

REX American Resources stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.77. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $88.72.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/rex-american-resources-rex-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.