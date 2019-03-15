RevolverCoin Achieves Market Cap of $30,416.00 (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. RevolverCoin has a market cap of $30,416.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolverCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RevolverCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,539,316 coins. RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org . RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RevolverCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolverCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.