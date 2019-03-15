Reviewing Pluralsight (PS) and Its Competitors

Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) is one of 13,326 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pluralsight to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million -$83.66 million -19.88 Pluralsight Competitors $7.22 billion $555.84 million 13.68

Pluralsight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -36.06% -246.61% -31.06% Pluralsight Competitors -184.54% 6.33% 1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pluralsight and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pluralsight Competitors 62176 236305 309317 12821 2.44

Pluralsight currently has a consensus target price of $35.26, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Pluralsight’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluralsight has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pluralsight peers beat Pluralsight on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

