Reviewing Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (APYRF) & Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Properties Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust -5.13% -0.93% -0.33%

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Properties Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.25 -$21.88 million N/A N/A

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Properties Real Estate Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment.

Summary

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment beats Office Properties Income Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

