Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has $6.57 Million Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

Restructuring Capital Associates LP grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI makes up approximately 4.7% of Restructuring Capital Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Restructuring Capital Associates LP’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 118,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.79. 11,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,380. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

