Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15,104.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $493,626,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23,826.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 564,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,554,394,000 after acquiring an additional 562,064 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,942.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

