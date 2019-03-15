Resonant (RESN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,630.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Shares of Resonant stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,950. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Resonant alerts:

In other Resonant news, Director John E. Major purchased 66,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,799.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,242 shares in the company, valued at $178,700.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 107.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Resonant (RESN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/resonant-resn-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.