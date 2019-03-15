Resonant (RESN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,630.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.
Shares of Resonant stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,950. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.71.
In other Resonant news, Director John E. Major purchased 66,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,799.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,242 shares in the company, valued at $178,700.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.
Resonant Company Profile
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.
