Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) recently:

3/7/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Dollar Tree had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

3/7/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Dollar Tree was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Dollar Tree was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/27/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2019 – Dollar Tree was given a new $107.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2019 – Dollar Tree is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree's strategic initiatives like improving store productivity and store expansion have aided the stock to outperform the industry in the last three months. The company delivered solid bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2018, returning to positive earnings surprise trend after reporting bottom line miss in the preceding three quarters. Moreover, an impressive comps trend reflects strength in both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners, which should drive growth. Also, its focus on the consumables and discretionary categories as well as the everyday low-price model is expected to drive traffic and sales. However, sales lagged estimates for the fourth straight quarter. The company also continued to witness cost pressures arising from higher domestic freight and investment in store wages, which hurt margins. Consequently, the company lowered sales view for fiscal 2018 and also narrowed earnings forecast.”

1/19/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 94,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $104.49.

Get Dollar Tree Inc alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at $920,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,902,000 after buying an additional 2,890,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,421,000 after buying an additional 3,781,225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after buying an additional 1,303,200 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,766,000 after buying an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,755,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after buying an additional 175,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.